THE LATEST: Search for missing Waterloo woman still active

After more than a week, the search is still active for a missing Eastern Iowa woman. It has been one week since 47-year-old Rhonda Apfel was first reported missing, but authorities are still covering ground and water.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says they've been following leads and tips, but there hasn't been a breakthrough in the search for Apfel.

Over the past week, authorities have combed through land, used kayaks on the Wapsi river and even brought in cadaver dogs. Crime tape near the Wapsi River in Dunkerton shows ground where search crews continue to look.

As authorities continue their search, Apfel's brother-in-law Harvey Spooner says the family continues to look for answers.

"We need some closure," said Hoover. "The people that have been helping in the search for Rhonda have been amazing."

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says the focus of the search has shifted to the Wapsi river, but they will continue their search on land because that's where the most evidence was.

Apfel's motorcycle was discovered abandoned on a gravel road. Her shoes, socks, and jacket were also discovered further down by the Wapsi River.

The evidence doesn't add up for Apfel's brother-in-law Harvey Spooner.

"What's out of the ordinary is her riding that bike down that gravel road," said Spooner. "Her taking her shoes off and leaving the keys in the motorcycle. She would never leave her keys in the motorcycle. And then putting her feet into a flooded river?"

Apfel's family has their own theory of what happened to her.

"There's all kinds of assumptions out there, but most of them don't make any sense," said Spooner. "I can't say for sure what happened to her, but we all know something did happen to her. Whether it be an accident, or something else that we all dread to think about...that somebody did something to her. My own personal opinion...there's foul play in this."

The Apfel family plans on putting on a memorial ride for Rhonda when she is found. In the meantime, the Black Hawk County Sheriff says they'll continue their search.

If you have any information, please contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff's office at 319-291-2515. Visit the Facebook page dedicated to Rhonda's search.

