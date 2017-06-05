Garage fire damages home

Fire crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of W. 2nd Street in Cedar Falls this afternoon.

The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed and the fire was moving into the kitchen.

Crews say the fire started in the garage, but it's not clear what started it at this point. No one was injured.

Crews will be on scene for a couple hours, looking for hot spots throughout the home.

