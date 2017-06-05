Area roads buckle and crack under heat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Area roads buckle and crack under heat

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The excessive heat was to blame for cracked and buckled roadways throughout eastern Iowa over the weekend.

There were at least three locations in Dubuque. Two of those spots were on 16th Street -- one on the westbound lane, the other on the eastbound lane just before the ramp to Highway 151.

Police blocked those lanes as a precaution. "When you start thinking about big chucks of pavement or concrete, not only the damage to your vehicle, but what happens after you hit it? Does it fly up and strike a vehicle behind you, going through somebody's windshield, it could be potentially fatal," said Lt. Scott Baxter, of the Dubuque Police Department.

Eventually, the Iowa D.O.T patched the roads up.

The buckling also happened in Waterloo on Sunday. Traffic was reduced to one lane near Devonshire and Ansborough. "It's a super common thing, just from the weather fluctuating. I think it's normal around this time of year, all the time," said Jaimee Holder, who's visiting the area from Phoenix, Arizona.

Experts say this happens in extreme heat, causing pieces of concrete to expand and push against each other. It only gets worse as heavier vehicles, like semi-trucks drive over.

Police say drivers should always be on the look-out. "Drivers should always be scanning the roadways up ahead of them, in the ditches, shoulders, looking for debris like that," said Lt. Baxter.

There were also reports of pavements buckling this weekend in nearby southern Wisconsin.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>

  • PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-06-05 10:48:14 GMT

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.