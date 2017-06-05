No arrests made in mother of three's murder

No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo last weekend. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hope Avenue before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say 22-year-old Mikaela Bond Hill was shot and died shortly after she was taken to Allen Hospital. Family members say she was a mother of three.

Today, three young children are with out their mother and a family has lost a sister and daughter. The community is shaken after the death of someone so young.

"This is devastating...this would devastate any family," said Leon Mosley, Waterloo community activist. "I used to think when a kid gets shot these people are gonna wake up and come together...a kid got shot and nothing happened."

Days later no arrests have been made. Police are urging people to say something if they saw something.

Friends describe Mikaela as a loving and caring mother, saying she did not deserve what happened to her.

"Its very senseless...you know that girl has kids over there and she's very young herself and I just feel so very sorry for the family," said Sandra Jones, neighbor.

For now, police are still investigating. At last check, the home is still surrounded by police tape and a front window is marked with bullet holes. The home on Hope Avenue once held a family and now it's a crime scene.

"Because of one senseless act, a mother is taken away...because of one senseless act," said Mosley.

The family say they are planning to have a vigil sometime this week in front of Mikaela's home. As of right now, no date or time has been set.

