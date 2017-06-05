No arrests made in mother of three's murder - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No arrests made in mother of three's murder

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo last weekend. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hope Avenue before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say 22-year-old Mikaela Bond Hill was shot and died shortly after she was taken to Allen Hospital. Family members say she was a mother of three.

Today, three young children are with out their mother and a family has lost a sister and daughter. The community is shaken after the death of someone so young.

"This is devastating...this would devastate any family," said Leon Mosley, Waterloo community activist. "I used to think when a kid gets shot these people are gonna wake up and come together...a kid got shot and nothing happened."

Days later no arrests have been made. Police are urging people to say something if they saw something. 

Friends describe Mikaela as a loving and caring mother, saying she did not deserve what happened to her.

"Its very senseless...you know that girl has kids over there and she's very young herself and I just feel so very sorry for the family," said Sandra Jones, neighbor.

For now, police are still investigating. At last check, the home is still surrounded by police tape and a front window is marked with bullet holes. The home on Hope Avenue once held a family and now it's a crime scene.

"Because of one senseless act, a mother is taken away...because of one senseless act," said Mosley.

The family say they are planning to have a vigil sometime this week in front of Mikaela's home. As of right now, no date or time has been set.
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>

  • PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-06-05 10:48:14 GMT

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.