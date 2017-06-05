Man arrested after gas station robbery

Brandon Lambert, 25, of Coralville, is accused of pointing a gun at a Kum & Go clerk and a customer before robbing the gas station around 10 p.m. on June 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, Lambert concealed his face with glasses and bandannas before he entered a Coralville Kum & Go where he ordered money from the clerk's drawer and the customer.

On top of money, he also made away with several cartons of cigarettes.

Police said the gun was later determined to be a CO2 gun.

Lambert has been charged with second degree robbery.