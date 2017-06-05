Man arrested after gas station robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested after gas station robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

Brandon Lambert, 25, of Coralville, is accused of pointing a gun at a Kum & Go clerk and a customer before robbing the gas station around 10 p.m. on June 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, Lambert concealed his face with glasses and bandannas before he entered a Coralville Kum & Go where he ordered money from the clerk's drawer and the customer. 

On top of money, he also made away with several cartons of cigarettes.

Police said the gun was later determined to be a CO2 gun.

Lambert has been charged with second degree robbery.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>

  • PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    PM May says UK must do more to combat extremism

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-06-05 10:48:14 GMT

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>

    British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.