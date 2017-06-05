Fireworks may have caused Cedar Rapids house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fireworks may have caused Cedar Rapids house fire

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Fireworks may be to blame for a house fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. 

It happened in the 500 block of 12th Avenue SE around 4:30 p.m. that is near McKinley Middle School. 

A next door neighbor tells KWWL that he saw children at the home playing with fireworks earlier in the day. 

Cedar Rapids Fire Department Spokesperson Greg Buelow confirms that multiple witnesses have reported kids in the area playing with fireworks on Sunday. 

Buelow says the fire started at the attached garage.

Firefighters have ruled out the possibility that a utility pole was related to the fire but are continuing to look into the possibility of fireworks being the cause. 

The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined. 

