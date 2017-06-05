Cheyenne Dog Park closed on Tuesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cheyenne Dog Park closed on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cheyenne Off-Leash Dog Park in Cedar Rapids will be closed on June 6th.

The city say the closing will last all day and is due to maintenance and weed control. 

