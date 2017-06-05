ISU preparing to search for new president - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ISU preparing to search for new president

AMES (WHO) -

The search for Iowa State University’s next president is now underway.

A 21-person committee made up of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and ISU leaders will meet on Monday to discuss the necessary qualifications and skill sets needed by the next president. They will also create a guideline to locating the right candidate.

Former ISU president Steven Leath resigned in March and accepted a position as Auburn University’s new president.

Monday’s meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Alumni Center on the ISU campus.

