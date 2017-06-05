Lyric & Elizabeth Memorial Ride set for next month - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lyric & Elizabeth Memorial Ride set for next month

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
EVANSDALE (KWWL) -

The Memorial Ride and Drive in memory of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins is set for next month.

It will be the 5th annual ride for the Evansdale cousins. The two went missing nearly five years ago while riding their bikes near Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Their bodies were then found about five months later at Seven Bridges Park in Bremer County.

The ride is set for July 15th at 8 a.m. It begins and ends at Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale. The cost of registration is $20, with proceeds going towards Angel's Memorial Park and Cedar Valley Crimestoppers. 

