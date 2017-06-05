Ex-city clerk set for state trial also faces federal charge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ex-city clerk set for state trial also faces federal charge

Federal authorities also have filed a theft charge against a former Delhi city clerk.
   Angie Billings already is scheduled to begin trial July 12 in Delaware County District Court, having pleaded not guilty to three state counts of theft. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2qT3yKT) that she's now been charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with theft from a program receiving federal funds. She's due in court there Friday.
   Federal prosecutors say Billings stole from Delhi in 2011, when the city received more than $10,000 from a federal program. Federal court records say Billings embezzled money from the city beginning in March 2007 until January 2015.
   A report released by the state auditor's office in December said auditors had uncovered nearly $247,000 in improper and unsupported municipal spending.

