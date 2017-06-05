18 pistols stolen from Cedar Rapids gun shop

Early Saturday morning multiple people forced their way into America's Second Amendment Firearms in SW Cedar Rapids.

The store tells KWWL that 18 pistols were taken by multiple people who were wearing hoods.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or (ATF) is working with the Cedar Rapids Police Department on the investigation.

ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation or (NSSF) is matching that reward offer for a total of a $10,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS 800-283-4867 or email them at ATFTips@atf.gov.

You can also contact ATF through their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or text 63975 using the code ATFKC.

Tips can even be sent in using the Reportit® app which is available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store and by visiting www.reportit.com.

Tips can be sent in anonymously.



