Authorities ID body of man recovered from Des Moines River - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities ID body of man recovered from Des Moines River

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Des Moines man whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River.

Rescue teams had searched for the man May 29 and recovered a boat the man was seen using. A fisherman reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday that the body was visible in the water near the Southeast 6th Street bridge in central Des Moines. A dive team brought the body to shore.

Police reported Monday that the body's been identified as that of 56-year-old Ronald Weaver. His death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.