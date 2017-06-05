Authorities ID body of man recovered from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Des Moines man whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River.

Rescue teams had searched for the man May 29 and recovered a boat the man was seen using. A fisherman reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday that the body was visible in the water near the Southeast 6th Street bridge in central Des Moines. A dive team brought the body to shore.

Police reported Monday that the body's been identified as that of 56-year-old Ronald Weaver. His death remains under investigation.

