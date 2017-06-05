Iowa City man charged with assaulting a paramedic

A 22-year-old Iowa City man is facing multiple charges including assaulting a paramedic.

Police say 22-year-old Garrett Beck was found passed out at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus on Saturday around 3 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint Beck had vomited and peed on himself.

The complaint goes on to say Beck was put in an ambulance where he hit the paramedic leaving a red mark on their chest.

Beck was then put in handcuffs and taken to the University of Iowa Emergency Department.

According to his Facebook page he is a student at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy.

Beck is being charged with Public Intoxication and Bodily Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations.