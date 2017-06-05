Iowa City man charged with assaulting a paramedic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City man charged with assaulting a paramedic

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A 22-year-old Iowa City man is facing multiple charges including assaulting a paramedic. 

Police say 22-year-old Garrett Beck was found passed out at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus on Saturday around 3 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint Beck had vomited and peed on himself. 

The complaint goes on to say Beck was put in an ambulance where he hit the paramedic leaving a red mark on their chest. 

Beck was then put in handcuffs and taken to the University of Iowa Emergency Department. 

According to his Facebook page he is a student at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. 

Beck is being charged with Public Intoxication and Bodily Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations. 

