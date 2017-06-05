Iowa gas prices fall slightly in past week

Iowa gas prices have fallen roughly 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.31 a gallon.



GasBuddy reports the national average increased 0.9 cents per gallon, to an average of $2.37 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 1.2 cents a gallon lower than the same day one year ago, and 0.7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average has gone up 1.9 cents per gallon in the last month.



GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.25/g, flat from last week's $2.25/g.

Des Moines- $2.42/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

Omaha- $2.30/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.31/g.

