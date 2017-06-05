Iowa gas prices fall slightly in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices fall slightly in past week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Iowa gas prices have fallen roughly 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.31 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports the national average increased 0.9 cents per gallon, to an average of $2.37 a gallon.

Prices Sunday were 1.2 cents a gallon lower than the same day one year ago, and 0.7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average has gone up 1.9 cents per gallon in the last month. 

GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows: 

Quad Cities- $2.25/g, flat from last week's $2.25/g.
Des Moines- $2.42/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.
Omaha- $2.30/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.31/g.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.