The Latest: Sheriff to describe multiple shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on shooting in industrial park in Orlando:



The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to give a briefing Monday about what happened at the warehouse in an industrial area of east Orlando.



The sheriff's office says there are multiple fatalities. Officials haven't said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.



Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.



No further details were immediately available.







Photo Credit WESH 2 News