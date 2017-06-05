Democrat drops campaign for Iowa House seat, says she received death threats

Democrat Kim Weaver announced over the weekend that she's ending her campaign against Steve King.



Weaver said she's worried about her mother's ongoing health problems, and said she's received death threats.



Weaver lost to King last year in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. She said the money raised on her behalf will be distributed within the district to continue to oppose King.



Congressman King tweeted on Sunday, saying the death threats likely didn't happen, but were instead a fabrication.