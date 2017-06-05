Search for missing Iowa woman continues - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Search for missing Iowa woman continues

Posted: Updated:
DUNKERTON (KWWL) -

The search for a missing eastern Iowa woman is gaining momentum.

Rhonda Apfel of Waterloo was last seen a week ago.

Crews say they're using special dogs to search the Dunkerton area.

Her motorcycle, boots, and jacket were all found near the Wapsi River last week.

If you have any information about where she may be, please call police

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.