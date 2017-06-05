Alpacas, goats and chickens; Iowans try farm yoga

Finding namaste next to alpacas and goats!

An eastern Iowa farm is giving "farm yoga" a try.

Pink Alpaca Farms in Wellman recently started the farm yoga classes.

They allow people to come take a yoga class next to alpacas, goats, chickens and cats.

The farm got the idea from the new, popular goat yoga trend.

Their first class was last fall, but not that winter is over, classes are back again.

The animal energy can help yogis move more freely and instinctively.

They say farm yoga isn't just about being by animals, it's also about being outside.

"Yoga's all about connecting to nature and grounding yourself. How do you ground yourself to a floor? You have to be outside, and on the ground, and on the dirt and the grass to actually connect with nature that way," Pink Alpaca Farms owner Kristi Pearson says.

The next two classes meet July 1st and 15th. There will also be classes in August. Any age or level of experience can attend.

Pink Alpaca Farms also has an art and handmade good shop in Iowa City called Kcopear.