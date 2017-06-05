Putin: Russian election interference 'wouldn't make sense'

In the inaugural episode of "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly," NBC News' Megyn Kelly sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an exclusive interview, asking whether the Russian government interfered in the U.S. election. "Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes," Putin said. Kelly pushed back at the assertion, saying it sounded like Putin's attempt to justify his government's attempts to influence elections. Putin, who also spoke about former U.S. national security advisor Michael Flynn, claimed that Russia has a preference in an election but only reacts to the "political direction" that the United States seems to be heading in, adding that it "wouldn't make sense" for Russia to interfere.

