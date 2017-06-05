Twin trend takes over Dubuque hospital

A busy week at Dubuque's UnityPoint Health Finley hospital had many people seeing double.

That's because they saw three sets of twins delivered in just a six day span.

Melissa Williams is one of the mom's welcoming twins to the world.

She had Hunter Lee and Parker James one month ago today.

But the fact that she had twins at all is still a little mind boggling to her.

"We were shocked," Williams said. 'We didn't really see that one coming. There's no twins in my family."

She and her husband wanted two more children anyway, so she says they're happy they got it done in one shot. Especially since double the baby means double the work.

"I had twice the appointments, twice the tests, everything. And we had to go in weekly sooner that we normally would," she said.

The week Hunter and Parker were born turned out to be a busy one at Finley hospital.

They were just one of three sets of twins, and two of 23 total babies born in one week.

"It was crazy," said Jenni Scott, the labor delivery nurse manager. "Since my fellow coworkers have been here, and some of them have been here 35 years, they have never seen that."

Scott says she's proud of how the staff dealt with the busy week.

And Williams said all those babies didn't affect her experience at all.

"We had no idea there was even a set of twins here until we went to see him in the NICU," she said.

Finley delivered just five sets of twins last year. This year, they've already seen four sets born, and are expecting two more sets in the upcoming weeks.