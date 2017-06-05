Iowa drops heartbreaker to Houston late, exits tournament

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa gave up a pair of runs in the top of the ninth that would make the difference as the Hawkeyes fell 7-5 to Houston in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament.

The runs capped a back and forth game that saw Iowa erase deficits on three separate occasions, but the fourth didn't happen.

After falling behind 4-3 in the top of the eighth, Iowa slugger Jake Adams hammered his NCAA leading 29th home run of the season. The solo shot that flew over the lights in left field tied the game going to the ninth inning.

Houston's Connor Wong responded with a solo home run over the centerfield wall to lead off the ninth inning. The Cougars added another on an RBI double that tipped off the glove of Robert Neustrom in right field.

Iowa finished the season 39-22 in their second trip to the NCAA tournament in three years.