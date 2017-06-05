Iowa falls to Houston 7-5, eliminated from regional - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa falls to Houston 7-5, eliminated from regional

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team is eliminated after falling to #1 seed Houston 7-5.  The Hawkeyes rallied to tie the game in the 6th inning on an RBI groundout by Grant Judkins, but Houston re-claimed the lead in the 8th inning.

A home run by slugger Jake Adams tied things in the bottom half of the 8th, but Houston retook the lead in the 9th on a homer by Connor Wong.  They also added an insurance run on an RBI double.

The Cougars would hold on the rest of the way, ending Iowa's season.  The Hawkeyes lost to Texas A&M on Saturday in the Houston Regional.

Iowa finishes the season 39-22.

