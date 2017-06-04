Roads buckling due to recent heat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Roads buckling due to recent heat

Written by MacLeod Hageman
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Roads around the state are feeling the heat this weekend and cracking under the pressure.

Traffic is reduced to one lane near Devonshire and Ansborough in Waterloo, because the road has started to buckle.

Some roads are closed for the time being, while crews are working to repair and patch some other problem areas.

