Fireworks store set to open in Waterloo

Since fireworks are legal in Iowa, stores are starting to sprout up around the state. That's why an eastern Iowa group of friends are opening a store in Waterloo.

The empty building off San Marnan Drive doesn't look like much now, but the building will soon be full of fireworks, something Waterloo hasn't seen in years.

"Our motto is, 'We've got the big stuff,'" said Matt Reisetter of Hudson.

Reisetter and three of his friends are set to turn the empty building, which used to be the Family Christian Book Store, into Crossroads Fireworks.

"Four of us together are doing this, and one of them was really watching the legislation get through, and when it passed he gave me a call or sent me a text message and said 'hey you wanna open a firework store?'," said Reisetter.

Reisetter and his team say it's a learning experience for everyone.

"A lot of us, including myself, don't know a lot about fireworks or how it all works or what there is," said Reisetter. "I used to think it was just fire crackers and bottle rockets and that was about the coolest part of it."

In the next weeks, Reisetter won't be the only one selling the fireworks.

"Tents will be popping up around and they can start selling June 13 through July 8, and so we feel like we've got a little bit of a head start on that," said Reisetter.

The store is opening this week and the owners are excited to help Iowans celebrate Fourth of July.

"Kudos to the State of Iowa for legalizing them ...let's celebrate America," said Reisetter. "Let's make the Fourth great again."

The store is set to open Tuesday, and it will stay open until July 8. If you'd like to learn more about the store CLICK HERE.