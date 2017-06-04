DOT: Dubuque roads buckling due to heat

Dubuque police are responding to complaints of damaged roads throughout the area, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is looking into it.

The photos you see see were taken near the Q Casino on East 16th Street.

Right now, police are closing a few spots, and DOT officials are saying they believe the recent heat is causing the road to buckle.

While a few roads remain closed in the area, DOT crews are busy patching the spots.

At last check East 16th Street before the Wisconsin Ramp to the highway and another spot on Northwest Arterial Road are affected.