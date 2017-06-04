Firefighters respond to Cedar Rapids home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters respond to Cedar Rapids home

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in 500 block of 12th St. SE.

Crews were called to the scene just before 4:30 this afternoon.

Cedar Rapids police say no injuries have been reported.

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.