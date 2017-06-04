Trump assails London mayor for reassuring public - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump assails London mayor for reassuring public

President Donald Trump is criticizing London's mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there.

In a series of tweets late Saturday and early Sunday, Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was "no reason to be alarmed."

Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London.

The mayor's spokesman says he's too busy to respond to Trump.

The spokesman says Trump's tweet "deliberately takes out of context" Khan's remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they see armed officers on the streets.

The vehicle and knife attack killed seven people in a busy section of London Saturday and wounded about 50 people.

