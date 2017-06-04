16th Des Moines homicide victim identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

16th Des Moines homicide victim identified


DES MOINES

A Polk County woman was killed Saturday morning in a shooting, and authorities say her name was Mary Dudley, 36.

Authorities are confirming her 50-year-old husband was arrested in connection to the death.

He is charged with murder and burglary.

Dudley's death marks the 16th reported homicide in Des Moines this year.

