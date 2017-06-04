Iowa students make quilts for dementia patients to play with

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- Junior high students have made homemade fidget quilts to give to dementia patients in an Iowa hospice.

More than 25 Holmes Junior High students made 10 brightly-colored, multi-textured quilts for UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital patients with dementia who have trouble keeping their hands still. Each square of the quilt has an activity, such as a button, a metal snap, something to tie or fasten.

Hospice unit development coordinator Joyce Coil asked her friend Maxine Barrows, a teacher at the school, last fall if students would be interested in making the quilts.

Coil had noticed that dementia patients' tendency to play with buttons or zippers was frustrating for both the patients and their caretakers as they ended up taking off their own clothing or taking things apart.