One person shot in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A person was shot early Sunday morning in Dubuque.

Police say it happened just before 6 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of North Grandview Avenue.

They say someone broke in through the back door, and began shooting.

The victim is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating. 

