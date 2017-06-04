12 people arrested over London attack - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

12 people arrested over London attack

LONDON -- British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over London Bridge attack.
   Police said in a statement that the arrests were made Sunday morning in Barking by counterterrorism officers.
   Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.
   Police say the investigation is progressing rapidly. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

