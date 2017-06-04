UK terror alert level to remain same

LONDON -- Britain's interior minister says the country's terrorism threat level will not be raised because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says "we don't believe there are additional elements" at large.

The level was raised to "critical" for several days after the March 22 concert bombing in Manchester, as police raced to track down the attacker's possible accomplices.

It now stands at "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.

Three men were shot dead by police on Saturday, minutes after a van mowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and multiple people were stabbed around nearby Borough Market. Police say seven people were killed and 48 hospitalized.

Rudd told ITV television that more must be done to fight the "onslaught of jihadi propaganda that is radicalizing people online."