UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old has been found

UPDATE: The 8-year-old has been found. 

She is at home safe with her family

The Waterloo Police Department is looking for 8-year-old Devyn Denton. 

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and black leggings Saturday night.

Waterloo Police say they do not believe the child is any danger at this time. 

Please call the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center with any information.  319-291-2515

