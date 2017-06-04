Trump points to travel ban after reports of London attacks

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump responded to early reports of multiple attacks in London by promoting his controversial travel ban, then offering supports to Londoners.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter. The president tweeted in part, "We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Federal courts have blocked Trump's travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump followed his tweet about the travel ban with a message of support for Britons, writing in all capital letters, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"