Cedar Rapids Police investigating theft from gun store

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a burglary from a gun store.

It happened it in the early morning hours on Saturday when suspects broke into America's Second Amendment Firearms, off of 1st Avenue SW.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the investigation.

ATF, Cedar Rapids Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – the trade association for the firearms industry –are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from America’s Second Amendment Firearms. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or text 63975 using the code ATFKC. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

