Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

The Hawkeyes struck first in the game as Mitchell Boe came through again out of the nine spot in the order. Boe drove in Mason McCoy with a second inning base hit for a 1-0 Iowa lead.

That held up until Bedford's blast in the 4th. The Hawkeyes pulled back within one in the 5th as Jake Adams drove his nation-leading 28th home run over the left field wall, but the Hawkeyes couldn't muster any more offense over the final four innings as their season hangs in the balance in Sunday's elimination game.