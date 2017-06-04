Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
Houston (KWWL) -

One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

The Hawkeyes struck first in the game as Mitchell Boe came through again out of the nine spot in the order. Boe drove in Mason McCoy with a second inning base hit for a 1-0 Iowa lead.

That held up until Bedford's blast in the 4th. The Hawkeyes pulled back within one in the 5th as Jake Adams drove his nation-leading 28th home run over the left field wall, but the Hawkeyes couldn't muster any more offense over the final four innings as their season hangs in the balance in Sunday's elimination game.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:24:10 GMT

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

  • Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:58:41 GMT

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

  • Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:39:44 GMT

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.