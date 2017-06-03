Golfer Phil Mickelson to skip U.S. Open to attend daughter's graduation

Golfer Phil Mickelson has completed three legs of the career Grand Slam, but his quest to finish it off will have to wait another year.

That's because Mickelson will skip this year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. The golfer will bypass the tournament to attend the high school graduation of his oldest daughter, who was born the day after Mickelson finished second to Payne Stewart in the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Mickelson revealed the decision in an interview with the New York Times, saying that attending the graduation ceremony will be a moemnt that he will cherish forever.

"As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present (for)," Mickelson told the publication. "There's no greater joy as a parent." Mickelson has appeared in every U.S. Open that he's been eligible for since he joined the PGA Tour in 1994. He has finished in the top-10 on 10 different occasions, including six runner-up finishes, which is a tournament record.