Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley.

The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

With the game tied at zero, Nicholas Raley tallied the eventually game winning goal, scoring on a header in the 57th minute.

The title marked the ninth championship in Iowa City West program history.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:58:41 GMT

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

  • Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:39:44 GMT

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

  • Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

    Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:31:59 GMT

    Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

    More >>

    Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.