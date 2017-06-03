Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley.

The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

With the game tied at zero, Nicholas Raley tallied the eventually game winning goal, scoring on a header in the 57th minute.

The title marked the ninth championship in Iowa City West program history.