Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

The lone tally came on a corner kick as Nicholas Yowell served the ball right to Pechous' head, and the junior put it to the back of the net.

Defensively, Regina's Josh Dutchik kept the ball out of the net as the Regals finished the tournament having never been scored on.

