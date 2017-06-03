Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.More >>
Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.
Waterloo Columbus continued their dominance on the tennis court on Saturday. The Sailor girls captured their 5th straight class 1A team tennis title by knocking off Dubuque Wahlert 5-1.
Mitchell Boe, Iowa's No. 9 hitter, had a pair of run-scoring hits and the Hawkeyes knocked off top-seeded Houston 6-3 in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night. Robert Neustrom broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for the No. 4 seed Hawkeyes (39-20), who will play Texas A&M on Saturday night.
The Iowa City West Boys soccer team broke open a close game to beat Bettendorf 4-1 in the 3A State Semifinal and advance to Saturday's Title Game.
