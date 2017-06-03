Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

After 100 minutes and a 1-1 tie that sent the game to penalty kicks, the Warriors rolled in the shootout 2-1 as Chase Sinclair's goal clinched the Norwalk victory.

The Warriors came in to the came having conceded exactly zero goals all season. Xavier's Luke Duball ended that streak by firing a hard shot in to the upper, left corner of the net. It looked like that might prove to be the winner until Norwalk's Kason Crall took advantage of a loose ball in the box, booting it in to the back of the net.

The win kept Xavier from capturing their first title since 2015. Norwalk has now won two straight.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:39:44 GMT

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

  • Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

    Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:31:59 GMT

    Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

    More >>

    Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

    More >>

  • Waterloo Columbus girls win 19th tennis title

    Waterloo Columbus girls win 19th tennis title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:15:53 GMT

    Waterloo Columbus continued their dominance on the tennis court on Saturday. The Sailor girls captured their 5th straight class 1A team tennis title by knocking off Dubuque Wahlert 5-1.

    More >>

    Waterloo Columbus continued their dominance on the tennis court on Saturday. The Sailor girls captured their 5th straight class 1A team tennis title by knocking off Dubuque Wahlert 5-1.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.