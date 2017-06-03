Norwalk tops Xavier 2-1 in shootout for 2A title

Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.

After 100 minutes and a 1-1 tie that sent the game to penalty kicks, the Warriors rolled in the shootout 2-1 as Chase Sinclair's goal clinched the Norwalk victory.

The Warriors came in to the came having conceded exactly zero goals all season. Xavier's Luke Duball ended that streak by firing a hard shot in to the upper, left corner of the net. It looked like that might prove to be the winner until Norwalk's Kason Crall took advantage of a loose ball in the box, booting it in to the back of the net.

The win kept Xavier from capturing their first title since 2015. Norwalk has now won two straight.