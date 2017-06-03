Waterloo Columbus girls win 19th tennis title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Columbus girls win 19th tennis title

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Waterloo Columbus continued their dominance on the tennis court on Saturday. The Sailor girls captured their 5th straight class 1A team tennis title by knocking off Dubuque Wahlert 5-1.

Columbus notched the necessary five wins by capturing five of six singles matches, eliminating the need to play any of the doubles matches. The win marked the 19th overall championship in school history, adding to a total that already stood as a record.

Singles Results (Waterloo Columbus 5, Dubuque Wahlert 1)

  1. Audrey Hinz(DW) vs Olivia Fain(C)  Columbus wins 6/2, 6/3
  2. Meghann Long(DW) vs Lauren McManus(C)  Columbus wins 6/3, 6/1
  3. Anna Herrig(DW) vs Taylor Hogan(C)  Columbus wins 6/4, 6/1
  4. Abby McDonald (DW) vs Karlee Sinnott (C)  Columbus wins 6/0, 6/2
  5. Carolyn Conlon(DW) vs Brianne Eighme(C) Columbus wins 6/3, 6/7 (3), 1/0 (6)
  6. Anna Freiburger(DW) vs Anna Sinnott (c) Wahlert wins 7/6 (6), 4/6, 1/0 (6)

