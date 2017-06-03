Update: Swartz walks away from plane crash

William Swartz of Davenport walks away from a plane crash Saturday after trying to land.

Authorities say Swartz was flying a Cessna Cardinal in the Abel Island area and hit pole.

He was trying to land in windy weather near the grassy airport during the collision.

The pole damaged a wing, but he was still able to land.

Swartz tells KWWL, he owns a home on the island.

Crews responding to a plane crash on Able Island near Guttenberg.

Witnesses say the plane was flying low and hit a pole and spun.

Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Guttenberg Police, ambulance and fire department are currently on scene.

