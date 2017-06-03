Crews respond to plane crash near Guttenberg - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to plane crash near Guttenberg

CLAYTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Crews responding to a plane crash on Able Island near Guttenberg.

Witnesses say the plane was flying low and hit a pole and spun.

Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Guttenberg Police, ambulance and fire department are currently on scene.

