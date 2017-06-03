Update: Police declare hit-and-run, stabbing terrorism

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident."

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

There has been an incident on London Bridge, London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed."

Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said.

The incident comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

