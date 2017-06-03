Police investigate London Bridge incident

There has been an incident on London Bridge, London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed."

Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said.

The incident comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Developing story - more to come