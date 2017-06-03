London Bridge Attack: 6 Killed, 20 Hospitalized; 3 Suspects Shot Dead

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto captured a picture of one of the attackers wearing what appear to be canisters strapped to his chest.

The 25-year-old Sciotto says he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

As a documentary filmmaker, though, his instincts were to keep going.

He says that at first, "it didn't look too dangerous."

The men went into Borough Market, but they turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer.

He says suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.

He says "(the attackers) had no clue what they were doing. They were scared. The police were scared.

He took the photograph after the men had been shot.

London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London.

Police shot dead three suspects.

The Metropolitan Police's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said early Sunday that police believe all the attackers were killed but are conducting further investigation to make certain this is the case.

Rowley says the suspects were confronted and shot by police "within eight minutes of the first call."

Rowley says the three attackers were wearing what appeared to be suicide vests but they turned out to be hoaxes.

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident."

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

There has been an incident on London Bridge, London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed."

Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said.

The incident comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Developing story - more to come