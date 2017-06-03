Mother of three dies in shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mother of three dies in shooting

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Three children lost their mother this weekend after she was shot and killed earlier today.

Mikaela (Bond) Hill, 22, was shot earlier Saturday morning in the 700 block of Hope Avenue in Waterloo.

Family and friends are shocked by Mikaela's sudden death, and family members are saying they have no idea what happened.

Crews were called to the home on Hope Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say Mikaela was shot and taken to Allen Hospital's emergency room, where she died shortly after.

Some neighbors say they didn't hear anything, but they woke up to the home blocked off by caution tape. Sandra Jones, who lives across the street, says she heard three gun shots.

"It's very senseless...that girl has kids over there and she is young herself and I just feel so sorry for the family," said Jones, Waterloo.

The family is devastated by the sudden loss of a daughter, sister and mother. Neighbors and family alike are hopeful the gunman will be caught.

The family says they're planning a vigil for tomorrow night outside Mikaela's home on Hope Avenue. No word on the exact time.

Authorities say if you have any information about the shooting, please call police.
    

