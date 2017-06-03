UPDATE: Non-life-threatening injuries after man falls off bluff - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Non-life-threatening injuries after man falls off bluff

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE:

We're told by the DNR that the man who fell off the bluff, at Mines of Spain, was transported to a hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Key West firefighters were called to the Mines of Spain area Saturday afternoon for a person who fell from a bluff.

Authorities believe the man was in his 20s and was hiking with friends.

After friends called 911, he was rescued.

Authorities confirm he was awake when they took him to the hospital, but we're not sure how severe his injuries were.

The Department of Natural Resources group will investigate the details, and we should have more information later Saturday.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.

