Rescue crews respond to Mines of Spain area

Key West firefighters were called to the Mines of Spain area Saturday afternoon for a person who fell from a bluff.

Authorities believe the man was in his 20s and was hiking with friends.

After friends called 911, he was rescued.

Authorities confirm he was awake when they took him to the hospital, but we're not sure how severe his injuries were.

The Department of Natural Resources group will investigate the details, and we should have more information later Saturday.

