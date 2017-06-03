Police ID woman found dead following shooting in Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police ID woman found dead following shooting in Des Moines

(AP) -

Police have identified a woman found dead in Des Moines after reports of a shooting.

Police say 36-year-old Mary Dudley, of Des Moines, was killed. Police in Ames arrested 50-year-old Harold Dudley, also of Des Moines, and transferred him back to Des Moines on Saturday.

Police say officers were called for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. Officers and rescue workers who arrived at the south-central Des Moines residence found Mary Dudley dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any details of the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The woman's death marked the city's 16th homicide of 2017.

